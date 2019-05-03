How Caster Semenya’s case could alter the landscape of women’s sport

Christine Brennan:

Exactly, and his torso.

So, if we had a classification for foot size — and I'm not — you — I think you know me well. As a journalist, I take this very seriously. So I'm not making light of this. But, if we did, then Michael Phelps would be in a different category than some of the other swimmers.

But we don't do that. We have decided — society has decided, our culture, William, has decided to make categories for men's and women's sports and separate them. We basically have segregation.

Now, by the way, transgender rights are hugely important to me. And I think it must be said, because any time you delve into what, as I said, is a complex conversation — this has been going on for a long, long time — you want to make this crystal clear. I, of course, support transgender rights. I absolutely do.

The question is, what are we going to — what do we want to see out of women and girls sports? And is there a limit on testosterone involving participating in women's and girls sports?

And we have seen, for example, with the NCAA and the International Olympic Committee and others, they say, if you are going as a transgender person — and, again, Caster Semenya is not transgender — but to take the conversation further, if you are transgender, and you are a woman, then you need to take some hormones, so that your testosterone level is lower.

We have seen leagues say this. Maybe there — this will go to the Supreme Court at some point. And, as a journalist, I plan to cover every second of this.

But I would also say this, that if you think of Caitlyn Jenner — of course, Bruce Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in 1976, before I started covering the Olympics, in the decathlon, and was one of the great heroes in sport around the world, cover of "Sports Illustrated," et cetera.

If, instead of a few years ago, Caitlyn Jenner deciding to transition, if she had done this back in — from '76 to '84, and then become a woman and come back to the Olympics in '84 in Los Angeles and competed in the heptathlon, and I dare say probably won that event.