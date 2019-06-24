What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, on December 21, 2018. Photo by Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
By —

Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Trump suggests other countries should pay the U.S. for protecting tankers

World

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting the United States should not protect ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz without compensation from other countries.

The U.S. blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers this month near the Strait of Hormuz, denouncing what it called a campaign of “escalating tensions” in a region crucial to global energy supplies.

Trump says most of the oil China and Japan import goes through “the Straight,” adding, “All of these countries should be protecting their own ships on what has always been a dangerous journey.”

Trump said Monday the U.S. doesn’t “even need to be there” because of its vast oil supply. He tweets the U.S. request for Iran is simple: “No Nuclear Weapons and No Further Sponsoring of Terror!”

Iran calls allegations of its involvement in the oil tanker attacks “a lie.”

By —

Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jun 21 A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility

  2. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  3. Read Jun 23 WATCH: Paul Ryan and Judy Woodruff discuss current crises in the world and life after Washington

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Read Jun 23 A look at the 2026 Winter Olympic bids in Monday’s vote

The Latest