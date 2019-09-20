What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Colleen Long, Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: U.S. and El Salvador expected to sign asylum deal

World

NEW YORK (AP) — A senior Trump administration official says the U.S. is planning to sign an agreement to make one of Central America’s most violent countries, El Salvador, a haven for migrants seeking asylum.

Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The official said acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will sign a “cooperative asylum agreement” with El Salvador on Friday. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The agreement could lead to migrants from third countries obtaining refuge in El Salvador, even though many Salvadorans are fleeing their nation and seeking asylum in the U.S. It’s the latest effort by the Trump administration to force asylum-seekers in Central America to seek refuge outside the United States.

A Salvadoran delegation has been in the United States meeting with officials.

By —

Colleen Long, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 19 Why extreme climate scenarios no longer seem so unlikely

  2. Read Sep 19 Read what the inspector general said about the ‘urgent’ whistleblower concern

  3. Read Sep 20 Area 51 hoax morphs into weekend music festival

  4. Watch Sep 19 For many Canadians, Trudeau’s blackface photos come as ‘a shock’

  5. Read Sep 14 9/11 to now: Ways we have changed

The Latest