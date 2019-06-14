Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Southwark Crown Court after being sentenced in London, on May 1, 2019. Photo by Henry Nicholls/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

U.S. extradition case against Wikileaks’ Assange set for next year

World

LONDON (AP) — A British court has set a date early next year for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face a U.S. extradition attempt over his role in revealing classified government and military information.

Ben Brandon, a British lawyer representing the U.S. government, told a court hearing Friday that the case “related to one of the largest compromises of confidential information in the history of the United States.”

U.S. officials are seeking to prosecute Assange under the Espionage Act, blaming him for directing WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of secret documents that disclosed the names of people who provided confidential information to American and coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange asserts that he is a journalist with First Amendment protections and is fighting the extradition attempt. Judge Emma Arbuthnot set a full extradition hearing for Feb. 25, 2020. It is expected to last about five days.

READ MORE: The charges against Julian Assange, explained

Assange’s lawyer, Mark Summers, said the case represents an outrageous and full-frontal assault on journalistic rights.”

The 47-year-old Australian hacker is currently in Belmarsh Prison on the outskirts of London serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in Britain.

He was too ill to attend a recent hearing and appeared at Friday’s hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video link from prison.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jun 11 Abused nuns reveal stories of rape, forced abortions

  2. Watch Jun 13 Why Trump’s view of accepting foreign opposition research is ‘textbook illegal’

  3. Read Jun 11 WATCH: Jon Stewart says Congress ‘should be ashamed’ over inaction on helping 9/11 first responders

  4. Watch Jun 07 What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes

  5. Read Jun 14 New York ends religious exemption for vaccines amid measles outbreak

What U.S. charges against Julian Assange mean for journalists

World Apr 11

The Latest