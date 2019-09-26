What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: Cuban First Secretary of Communist Party Raul Castro Ruz gives a speech, on January 01, 2019, during the celebration of 60th Anniversary of Cuban Revolution at Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in Santiago de Cuba. Photo by Yamil Lage/Pool via Reuters
By —

Associated Press

U.S. imposes travel ban on Cuba’s Raul Castro and his family

World

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing a travel ban on former Cuban President Raul Castro and his immediate family for human rights abuses.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a statement released Thursday that Castro and his four children will be hit with the ban. He says it is in response to “gross human rights abuses” in Cuba and supporting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in his crackdown on the opposition.

Castro is no longer president of Cuba but remains at the top of the Cuban Communist Party, which Pompeo says is guilty of arbitrarily detaining thousands of people, including more than 100 political prisoners

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 25 WATCH: Acting intel director Maguire testifies on Trump whistleblower complaint

  2. Read Sep 26 9 things we learned from the Trump whistleblower complaint

  3. Read Sep 26 Read the full, redacted Trump whistleblower complaint

  4. Read Sep 26 WATCH: Trump reacts to intel director’s hearing on whistleblower complaint

  5. Read Sep 26 Only 2 countries are meeting their climate pledges. Here’s how the 10 worst could improve

The Latest