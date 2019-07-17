What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Robert Burns, Associated Press

U.S. kicking NATO ally Turkey out of fighter program

World

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Turkey can no longer be part of the American F-35 fighter jet program.

In a written statement, the White House said Wednesday that Turkey’s decision to buy the Russian S-400 air defense system “renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible.”

The White House did not say explicitly that Turkey will be kicked out of the F-35 program, but the Pentagon was expected to do so.

Turkey makes numerous components for the stealth aircraft. If Turkey is removed, as expected, the U.S. will have to find alternative suppliers.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the S-400 purchase means Turkey will not be allowed to purchase any F-35 planes.

Yet to be announced is whether the U.S. will impose economic sanctions on Turkey for its decision.

By —

Robert Burns, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 17 WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment vote expected in the House

  2. Read Jul 17 WATCH LIVE: House votes on holding Barr and Ross in contempt

  3. Watch Jul 15 How Colorado’s marijuana legalization strengthened the drug’s black market

  4. Read Oct 14 All the assault allegations against Donald Trump, recapped

  5. Read Jul 12 Is CBD legal? Here’s what you need to know, according to science

The Latest