What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. Damir Sagolj: "It's one of those "how to make a better or at least different shot when two presidents shake hands several times a day, several days in row". If I'm not mistaken in calculation, presidents Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the U.S. shook their hands at least six times in events I covered during Trump's recent visit to China. I would imagine there were some more handshakes I haven't seen but other photographers did. And they all look similar - two big men, smiling and heartily greeting each other until everyone gets their shot. But then there is always something that can make it special - in this case the background made of U.S. and Chinese flags. They shook hands twice in front of it, and the first time it didn't work for me. The second time I positioned myself lower and centrally, and used the longest lens I have to capture only hands reaching for a handshake." Photo by Damir Sagolj/Reuters
By —

Ben Fox, Associated Press

U.S. moves to restrict Chinese media outlets as ‘propaganda’

World

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Monday that it is designating the U.S. operations of four Chinese media outlets as “foreign missions” in an action that could force some of their journalists to leave the country and further worsen diplomatic relations.

State Department officials said the four organizations are essentially mouthpieces for the Chinese Communist Party and the government and should not be treated like ordinary foreign media.

The four, which include state-run CCTV, will be required to submit a list of everyone who works for them in the U.S. and any real estate holdings. None are being ordered to leave at this time, but a similar action in February against five other outlets preceded a cap on the number of people who could work for those organizations in the U.S.

READ MORE: Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

The other three are the China News Service, the People’s Daily newspaper and the Global Times.

“The Communist Party does not just exercise operational control over these propaganda entities but has full editorial control over their content,” said Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell. “This foreign mission designation is an obvious step in increasing transparency of these and other PRC government propaganda activities in the United States.”

The U.S. designated Soviet outlets as foreign missions during the Cold War. That precedent reflects the bitter state of relations between the United States and China, which are at odds over Beijing’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, trade, human rights and other issues.

U.S. officials say the media outlets should be considered foreign missions under American law because they are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by the government of the People’s Republic of China and shouldn’t be treated like traditional news organizations.

“These aren’t journalists. These are members of the propaganda apparatus in the PRC,” Stillwell said in a conference call with reporters.

In February, the administration took the same action against the Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, the China Daily Distribution Corporation, which distributes the newspaper of the same name, and Hai Tian Development USA, which distributes the People’s Daily newspaper.

READ MORE: Beijing expands lockdowns as cases top 100 in new outbreak

Then in March, the U.S. administration capped the number of journalists from the five allowed to work in the U.S. at 100, down from about 160. At the time, the U.S. cited China’s increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment and intimidation of American and other foreign journalists in China.

The administration also said it plans to set time limits on the visas issued to Chinese journalists, as China does now for journalists working for U.S. outlets.

It was not yet clear how many journalists work in the U.S. for the organizations designated Monday.

As of this spring, there were about 75 Americans and other foreigners authorized to work for U.S. news outlets inside China.

By —

Ben Fox, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 22 Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

  2. Read Jun 10 Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work

  3. Read Jun 22 WATCH: White House addresses Trump’s use of racist coronavirus term

  4. Read Jun 19 Analysis: Why some people are willing to challenge behavior they see as wrong despite personal risk

  5. Watch Jun 21 A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility

Himalayan border tensions between China and India turn violent

World Jun 16

The Latest