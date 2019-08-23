What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: Snow covered mountains rise above the harbour and town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 15, 2018. Photo by Lucas Jackson/Reuters
U.S. to reopen Greenland consulate

World

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is planning to open a U.S. consulate in Greenland for the first time in decades amid increased strategic and economic interest in the Danish territory.

The State Department says in a letter to Congress that reestablishing a consulate in Greenland is part of a broader plan to increase the U.S. presence in the Arctic.

A copy of the letter was obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump sparked a diplomatic dispute with U.S. ally Denmark this week after he proposed that the U.S. buy Greenland and the Danish government rejected the idea.

The U.S. opened a consulate in Greenland in 1940 after the Nazi occupation of Denmark. It closed in 1953. The new one would open next year in the capital of the semi-autonomous territory.

