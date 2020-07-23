Uganda confirms first coronavirus death

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda has confirmed its first coronavirus death.

The health ministry says a 34-year-old woman who died Tuesday was a “support worker” at a health center. It says she had been treated for severe pneumonia in July.

The death likely will raise awareness of COVID-19 in the East African country where health officials have been saying many people don’t take the disease seriously. Uganda confirmed its first case on March 22, and the number of confirmed cases has since risen to more than 1,000. However, the country tests only a few thousand daily samples.

A new survey released this week found most Ugandans fear the coronavirus less this month than they did in March.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have nearly reached 400,000 as the country reports a new daily high of 572 deaths.

South Africa is one of the world’s top five countries in terms of reported virus cases. It makes up more than half of the confirmed cases on the African continent with 394,948. Deaths stand at 5,940.

Public hospitals are struggling as patient numbers climb, and more than 5,000 health workers have been infected.

The struggles by Africa’s most developed country in coping with the pandemic are a worrying sign for other, far less resourced countries across the continent as the spread of infections picks up speed.