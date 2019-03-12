What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

UK Parliament strongly rejects Brexit deal

Britain’s Parliament has dealt a major blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, resoundingly rejecting her Brexit deal just 17 days before the U.K. is due to leave the bloc.

Lawmakers voted by 391 to 242 against the deal, the second time they have defeated it.

The House of Commons threw out the agreement by an overwhelming majority in January, sending May back to the EU to seek changes.

On Monday, May said she had secured “legally binding” changes to allay lawmakers’ fears — but it wasn’t enough.

Lawmakers will now vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal on the scheduled date of March 29, or to ask the bloc to postpone Britain’s departure.

