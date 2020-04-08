What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
By —

Associated Press

UN chief urges continued support for WHO after Trump threatened cutoff

World

UNITED NATIONS — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threatened cutoff of funding to the World Health Organization, saying the U.N. agency “is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against COVID-19” and must be supported.

The U.N. chief says the coronavirus pandemic “is unprecedented in our lifetime and requires an unprecedented response.”

“Obviously, in such conditions, it is possible that the same facts have had different readings by different entities,” Guterres says.

Once the pandemic ends, he says, there must be an investigation of how it emerged and spread so quickly as well as the reactions of all those involved in the crisis so lessons can be learned.

“But now is not that time,” the secretary-general says. “Now is the time for unity, for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Guterres has been in touch with the World Health Organization and the U.S. administration “at various levels.”

The U.S. contributed nearly $900 million to WHO in 2018-2019, according to the agency’s website, representing about 20 percent of its $4.4 billion budget for those years.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 08 WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold news briefing

  2. Watch Apr 07 Bill Gates on where the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt the most

  3. Read Apr 08 What ‘recovered from coronavirus’ means

  4. Read Apr 08 Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton scandal, dies at 70

  5. Read Apr 07 Schumer proposes $25,000 ‘heroes’ pay for frontline workers

The Latest