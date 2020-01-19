Venezuela’s Guaido to meet Pompeo in Colombia

MIAMI — Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó has traveled to Colombia to participate alongside U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a regional counter-terrorism meeting — a new show of support by the Trump administration for the man it says is the country’s legitimate leader.

From Bogota, Guaidó plans to travel to Europe and then possibly the U.S., two people close to the opposition leader said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss his travel plans.

While Guaidó’s itinerary in Europe is unknown, he’ll be traveling there as President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to attend Jan. 21-22 the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. That could set the stage for a first meeting between Guaidó and Trump on the sidelines of the annual gathering of the world’s business and political elite.