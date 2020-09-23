WATCH: Iraq’s President Salih speaks at the U.N. General Assembly

Iraq’s President Barham Salih spoke at the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly as the world continues to fight the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the U.N.’s first-ever virtual meeting of global leaders Tuesday that the world is facing an “epochal” health crisis, the biggest economic calamity and job losses since the Great Depression.

In his grim state of the world speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, the U.N. chief said that the coronavirus that “brought the world to its knees” was but “a dress rehearsal for the world of challenges to come.”

He called for global unity, first and foremost to fight the pandemic, and sharply criticized populism and nationalism for failing to contain the virus, and for often making things worse.