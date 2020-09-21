The international implications of new U.S. sanctions on Iran

Nick Schifrin.:

Judy, the administration calls its policy on Iran maximum pressure, and, today, it's trying to increase that pressure, but it also increased a showdown with its European allies.

An executive order imposes sanctions on Iran if it sells weapons and on anyone selling weapons to Iran. And the Departments of State, Treasury, and Commerce sanctioned Iranians affiliated with Iran's nuclear and missile industries.

That follows what the U.S. calls the snapback of U.N. sanctions over the weekend. These were the sanctions that were lifted by the signing of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. says U.N. sanctions are now reimposed on Iranian weapons sales, ballistic missile tests, and enrichment.

But the other members of the Security Council and the other signatories of the Iran nuclear deal say the U.S. did not have the legal authority to do that because it left the Iran nuclear deal.

To talk about all of this, I'm joined by Elliott Abrams, recently named as the State Department's special representative for Iran.

Elliott Abrams, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

It is not just the Europeans, the Chinese and the Russians who say sanctions have not snapped back at the U.N. The U.N. secretary-general has written a letter saying that he doesn't recognize that the sanctions have snapped back.

Does that isolate the U.S. and reduce your ability to enforce these sanctions?