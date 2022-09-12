WATCH: King Charles III addresses Scottish parliament following death of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Monday visited the Scottish parliament where he was greeted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

After a minute of silence across the Scottish Parliament, Sturgeon commenced a motion of condolence and was first to pay her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She said that this was a time of profound sorrow across the country.

WATCH: King Charles III joins procession for Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Scotland

The king responded that his mother, like many generations of the royal family “found in the hills of this land and in the hearts of its people a haven and a home.”

He vowed to take up his new duties as a king “with resolve see always the welfare of our country and its people and with wholehearted trust in your goodwill and good consul as we take forward that task together.”