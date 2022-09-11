News Wrap: Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in Edinburgh

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland where she will lie in state through Tuesday. And, two U.S. military planes loaded with about 70 tons of supplies for Pakistan's flood victims landed in the hard-hit Sindh province today.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: