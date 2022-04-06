By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: AG Garland, FBI Director Wray announce new actions against Russian criminal activity

World

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will hold a news conference to announce “new and recent enforcement actions” regarding Russian-related criminal activity.

Watch the event in the player.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

