WATCH LIVE: AG Garland, FBI Director Wray announce new actions against Russian criminal activity

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will hold a news conference to announce “new and recent enforcement actions” regarding Russian-related criminal activity.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
