U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield on the atrocities uncovered in Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

And now we return to today's U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine that featured a lengthy denunciation by President Zelenskyy, not just of Russia, but also of the U.N. itself for its inability to bring Russia to heel.

For more on his charges and U.S. and allied moves to help Ukraine, I spoke a short time ago with Linda Thomas-Greenfield. She is the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Madam Ambassador, thank you so much for joining us.

I want to start by asking if you think the atrocities that we have seen in Ukraine now that the Russian troops have repositioned themselves change the responsibility of the West, of the United States, of the U.N. toward this conflict?

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Well, it certainly has changed us a great deal.

Once we saw the pictures of those atrocities, it became clear to us that first action we needed to take, among many, is to get Russia suspended from the Human Rights Council. It cannot present itself to the world as a country that respects human rights and then carry out the kinds of atrocities and war crimes that they have carried out in Bucha and other locations in Ukraine.

And so, as you may have heard, our intention is to ask for a vote in the General Assembly this week calling for the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council.