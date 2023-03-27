WATCH LIVE: Blinken hosts U.S.-Colombia dialogue with Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva on Monday, March 27.

Blinken and Leyva are expected to cover “a range of issues including migration, counternarcotics, security, human rights and equity, education, economic opportunities, energy transition, and climate action,” according to the U.S. Department of State.