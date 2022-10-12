WATCH LIVE: Defense Secretary Austin and Gen. Milley hold news briefing following Ukraine meeting

NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as the alliance’s member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation.

Officials at the meeting included: Finnish Minister for Defense Antti Kaikkonen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Minister for Defense Peter Hultqvist, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who made a statement.

In the almost eight months since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, the 30-nation military alliance has been treading a fine line, as an organization, providing only non-lethal support and defending its own territory to avoid being dragged into a wider war with a nuclear-armed Russia.

Individual allies though continue to pour in weapons and ammunition, including armored vehicles and air defense or anti-tank systems.

They’re also training Ukrainian troops, building on the lessons NATO has taught Ukraine’s military instructors since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

But as the Russian missile strikes across Ukraine this week demonstrated, it’s not enough.

NATO defense ministers were taking stock Wednesday of the supply effort so far and to debate ways to encourage the defense industry to ramp up production in short order.

At the same time, national military stocks and arsenals are being depleted. Some countries are growing reluctant to provide Ukraine with more when they are no longer entirely sure that they can protect their own territories and airspace.