Missile strikes across Ukraine heighten concerns of Russia’s escalation of its war

Nick Schifrin
Russian missiles and drones rained down on cities across Ukraine for the second day. The renewed Russian campaign largely targeted civilians and drew condemnation from the G7 nations led by the U.S. Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security and Amy Knight joined Nick Schifrin to discuss the escalation.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
