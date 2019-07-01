WATCH LIVE: Hong Kong protestors take over government building

Protestors have taken over the Hong Kong legislative chamber. Watch live in the video player above.

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on protests on the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

A group of protesters in Hong Kong has taken over the legislative chamber, spray painting slogans on the wall and over the territory’s emblem.

Some stood on the desks of lawmakers Friday night while others climbed up to leave their messages on the soaring wooden wall.

Police appear to have retreated to avoid a confrontation, giving the protesters the run of the building.

They smashed and tore down portraits of legislative leaders after prying open metal gates to gain access.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of others marched through the city to demand expanded democracy on the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China.

The protesters say the Hong Kong government is not responding to their demands for a full withdrawal of contentious extradition legislation and the resignation of city leader Carrie Lam.

___

9 p.m.

A group of protesters in Hong Kong has swarmed into the legislature building after breaking windows and prying open metal security curtains.

Police appeared to back off Monday night as the protesters came in, apparently to avoid a confrontation.

Hong Kong Cable TV showed the helmeted protesters walk through a security checkpoint and continue to smash through metal doors to try to go deeper into the building.

WATCH: What Hong Kong’s backpedal on China extradition law means for Beijing

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of others marched through the city to demand expanded democracy on the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China.

The protesters say the Hong Kong government is not responding to their demands for a full withdrawal of contentious extradition legislation and the resignation of city leader Carrie Lam.

Lam said earlier Monday that she would do a better job of listening to the voices of young people, but she has resisted calls to step down.

___

6:35 p.m.

A group of protesters in Hong Kong has torn down part of glass and metal exterior wall of the legislature building.

Hong Kong Cable TV showed live video Monday of them pulling off long strips of metal framework from the wall and carrying them away.

Earlier, the mostly young protesters hacked away repeatedly at the floor-to-ceiling glass windows, shattering them until they collapsed.

The protesters say the Hong Kong government is not responding to their demands for a full withdrawal of contentious extradition legislation and the resignation of city leader Carrie Lam.

Lam said earlier Monday that she would do a better job of listening to the voices of young people, but she has resisted calls to step down.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protestors break into legislative building