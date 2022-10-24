WATCH LIVE: John Kerry on U.S. climate change efforts ahead of COP27

John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will speak with PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin about the U.S. climate effort ahead of COP27, the upcoming 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The conference comes as African nations have come together to lobby for compensation for smaller nations that suffer the environmental damages wrought by richer, highly polluting nations.