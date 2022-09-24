Big Oil pledged to fight climate change, but do their actions line up?

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Ali Rogin
Claire Mufson
To prevent catastrophic global warming, international groups say there should be no new investment in fossil fuel projects. The world's biggest energy companies support those goals publicly, but their spending and lobbying suggest they have no plans to slow down oil and gas development. Ali Rogin explores new data showing a disconnect between what major industry players are saying and doing.
