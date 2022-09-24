Big Oil pledged to fight climate change, but do their actions line up?

To prevent catastrophic global warming, international groups say there should be no new investment in fossil fuel projects. The world's biggest energy companies support those goals publicly, but their spending and lobbying suggest they have no plans to slow down oil and gas development. Ali Rogin explores new data showing a disconnect between what major industry players are saying and doing.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

