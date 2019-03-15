WATCH: New Zealand prime minister provides update on Christchurch mosque shootings

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to hold a news conference to provide additional information about the terrorist attack that killed at least 49 people at two mosques Friday.

The attacks happened during midday prayers. Most if not all of the victims were gunned down by an immigrant-hating white supremacist who apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter on Facebook.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon EST. Watch live in the video player above.

One man was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody while police tried to determine what role, if any, they played in the cold-blooded attack that stunned New Zealand, a country so peaceful that police officers rarely carry guns.

“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Ardern said, noting that many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.

She pronounced it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

President Donald Trump spoke to Ardern on Friday and pledged “any assistance” the U.S. can give.