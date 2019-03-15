What we know about the New Zealand mosque shootings

Worshippers where attending Friday prayers at two separate mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, when dozens were gunned down in a mass shooting.

At least 49 people have been killed.

Police say the incident has been designated a terrorist attack.

What happened

At least 41 people died at Masjid Al Noor, a mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch.

The first attack took place around 1:45 p.m. local time. A witness said he saw a man dressed in black enter the mosque then heard dozens of shots.

The Associated Press is reporting the shooter livestreamed 17 minutes of the attack on Facebook, capturing the murders in detail. Facebook has since taken the video down.

The video shows the gunman spent more than two minutes in the mosque shooting worshippers. He then walked onto the street and shot at people on the sidewalk before going back into the mosque.

He then left in his car.

There are fewer details about the second attack at the mosque on Linwood Avenue, where seven people were killed.

New Zealand Police said they are unable to provide details about what lead up to the attacks as the investigation is ongoing.

The victims

In addition to those who have been killed, New Zealand health officials say they are treating 48 people with gunshot wounds at Christchurch Hospital. The patients range from young children to adults and the injuries ranger from minor to critical.

The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said many of the victims are members of the migrant community and she condemned the “unprecedented act of violence” that “has no place” in that country.

“New Zealand is their home — they are us,” she said of the immigrant community.

What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

The International Committee of the Red Cross is maintaining a list of people who are missing as well as those who have reported they are safe.

The gunman

One man has been arrested and charged with murder. Two other people are in custody.

The suspected gunman, Australian Brenton Tarrant, published a 74-page “manifesto” that explained his motivations for the attack and his anti-immigrant views.

He said he only came to New Zealand to plan the attack.

Rifles apparently used in the shootings, as well as a bulletproof vest and ammunition shown in photos the suspect posted on Twitter, are marked with white writing. Some of the writing appears to reference battles with the Ottomon Empire. Another references the Crusades, and others are linked to white supremacist slogans and leaders.

What’s next

The police say they are investigating a property Friday that they believe is related to the attack.

New Zealand police are assuring the Christchurch community that they will maintain a large police presence in the area for “the time being.”

“The safety of the community is our priority,” the police said in a tweet.

The mayor of Christchurch is urging people to remain calm.

“I never could believe that something like this would ever happen in the city of Christchurch, but actually I would never believe that this would ever happen in New Zealand,” Mayor Lianne Dalziel said. She said now that “the worst has happened” people need to pull together to get through it.

Global response

The secretary-general of the world’s largest organization representing Muslim nations, the Organization of International Cooperation, said the attacks should serve as a warning of “the obvious dangers of hate, intolerance and Islamophobia.”

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that his “warmest sympathy and best wishes” go out to the victims who “senselessly” died.

“The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!” he tweeted.

Pope Francis denounced the killings as “senseless acts of violence” and said he is praying for the victims and their families.

Queen Elizabeth also said she was “saddened by the appealing events in Christchurch” and sent her condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones.