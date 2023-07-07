WATCH LIVE: Pentagon holds briefing amid reports U.S. will send cluster munitions to Ukraine

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin H. Kahl will brief the media in the Pentagon Briefing Room on Friday afternoon as the U.S. is expected to announce it will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

The Biden administration is expected to announce that the Pentagon will send thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision.

The decision comes despite widespread concerns that the controversial bombs can cause civilian casualties. The Pentagon will provide munitions that have a reduced “dud rate,” meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths.

U.S. officials said Thursday they expect the military aid to Ukraine will be announced on Friday.

Long sought by Ukraine, cluster bombs are weapons that open in the air, releasing submunitions, or “bomblets,” that are dispersed over a large area and are intended to wreak destruction on multiple targets at once.