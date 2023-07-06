News Wrap: Russian strikes on civilian areas in western Ukraine kill at least 5 people

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Thursday, Russia staged its heaviest strike yet on civilian areas of Lviv in western Ukraine, killing at least five people, Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin may still be in Russia after his short-lived rebellion, a toxic gas leak in South Africa killed 17 people near Johannesburg and former President Trump's valet pleaded not guilty to helping hide classified documents.
