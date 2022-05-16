WATCH LIVE: Senate resumes consideration of new emergency supplemental funding for Ukraine

The Senate is expected to resume consideration of new emergency supplemental funding for Ukraine amid Russia’s continued invasion.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

Europe is pushing to toughen its response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with Sweden joining Finland in deciding to seek NATO membership.

Meanwhile, European Union officials are working to rescue proposed sanctions on Russian oil. A few EU members oppose an oil embargo.

Ukrainian troops repulsed Russia’s attempted advances and even rolled back the front lines in places. In recent days, Moscow’s forces pulled back from around the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked troops who pushed all the way to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian border guards said they defeated a Russian attempt to send sabotage and reconnaissance troops into the Sumy region, 90 miles (146 kilometers) northwest of Kharkiv.

This is a developing story and will be updated.