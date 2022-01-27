By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news briefing

World

State Department spokesperson Ned Price will hold a news briefing on Thursday amid continued tension with Russia over Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: