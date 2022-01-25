Ukraine believes Russian invasion not imminent, but Western allies remain concerned

Nick Schifrin:

There's no sign of Russia stopping its buildup. Today, the Russian Defense Ministry released new video of soldiers training to fight near the Ukraine border, and deploying precision-guided medium-range Iskander missiles that could successfully target Ukrainian airfields and bases.

The U.S. is sending its own military messages. For the second day in a row, American ammunition arrived in Kiev. And the U.S. made sure to highlight it by organizing a press conference with the U.S.' top diplomat in Kiev, Kristina Kvien.

Kristina Kvien, Charge D'affaires, U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Let me underscore that Russian soldiers sent to Ukraine at the behest of the Kremlin will face fierce resistance.