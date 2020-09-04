Trump observes signing ceremony with president of Serbia and prime minister of Kosovo

President Donald Trump will observe a signing ceremony at the White House on Friday, Sept. 4 between the President of the Republic of Serbia and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo.

The signing of an economic agreement between the two countries comes after Trump administration officials met Thursday with the leaders to discuss furthering relations on the economic front — something that would provide the president with a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election.

The two days of discussion aim to normalize economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo where tensions remain high over thorny political issues. Kosovo’s Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence.

Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not. The deadlock has kept tensions simmering, but the U.S. is hoping that political issues can be set aside to allow economic relations to develop.