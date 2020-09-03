WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump holds rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump is expected to speak in Latrobe, Pennsylvania as the November general election fast approaches.

Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream in the player above.

Trump said Thursday that people who vote early by mail should show up at polling places and vote again if their ballots haven’t been counted, a slight walk back from his comments a day earlier when he suggested people vote twice to test the mail-in system.

Trump claims, without evidence, that the Nov. 3 election will be awash in fraud because so many voters will mail in their ballots to avoid being exposed to the coronavirus at polling sites.

The president said people could mail in their ballots as early as possible and then follow up with a trip to the polls to see whether their mail-in vote was tabulated. A top election official in North Carolina, where Trump initially broached the topic on Wednesday, discouraged voters from following Trump’s advice.

“If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly,” Trump said in a lengthy tweet. “If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do).”

If the mail-in ballot gets to election officials after a person votes at the polls, the in-person vote will be ignored, he said.

“YOU ARE NOW ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn’t been “lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed.”

Voting by mail is meant to replace voting in-person during the pandemic, but Trump doesn’t trust the mail-in system. Having mail-in voters show up at polling places also could create more confusion for election workers.

Trump first made the suggestion during his trip Wednesday to Wilmington, North Carolina.