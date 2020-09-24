WATCH LIVE: U.N. General Assembly – Day 3

World leaders will convene virtually on Sept. 24 for the third day of the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

Watch the UNGA live in the video player above.

The coronavirus pandemic and its consequences topped the list of concerns yesterday during prerecorded speeches by world leaders at the General Assembly’s first virtual high-level meeting. Countries large and small spoke about struggling to deal with its impact without international coordination.

Leaders expected to give speeches today include President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi Mansour of Yemen, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Prime Minister Faiez Mustafa Serraj of Libya.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.