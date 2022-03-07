WATCH LIVE: United Nations Security Council holds meeting as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold a meeting on Monday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the meeting in the player above.

Russia announced yet another limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.

Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of resorting to “medieval siege” tactics in places, and in one of the most desperately encircled cities, the southern port of Mariupol, there were no immediate signs of an evacuation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued to pummel some cities with rockets even after the announcement of corridors, and fierce fighting raged in places, indicating there would be no wider cessation of hostilities.

Efforts to set up safe passage for civilians over the weekend fell apart amid continued shelling. But the Russian Defense Ministry announced a new push Monday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, Mariupol and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

The two sides held a third round of talks Monday, with an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reporting that a little progress had been made on the matter of safe corridors.