Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on a possible U.S. ban on Russian oil, Trump and the GOP base

Amy Walter:

We are at a 40-year high with inflation.

Every president, when gas prices have spiked during their administration, has felt that pressure, right? What can we do about this? Is there a short-term solution? There never is.

But now, you're right, you put on top of it we're in the middle of this geopolitical crisis and we have inflation. That puts so much more pressure on the administration. And, finally, the other piece of this that is separate, but also important to remember, is you have an administration that came into office with a very aggressive climate policy.

They wanted to reduce carbon emissions by 2050 to zero. There is a tremendous call among Republicans right now for rolling back those expectations and blaming the administration for some of its previous decisions, whether it was the Keystone XL pipeline or the decision by the administration to no longer allow leases on public lands.

Now, we know that those two things alone when it suddenly have solved the gas problem. Gas wouldn't come flowing from those two places today. But it definitely raises the question for Democrats, who wanted to use the issue of climate change, of a global crisis on this, as something — as a positive thing to be able to talk about in upcoming campaigns.

Now they're really on the defensive here, because to make the claim that we got to fix the climate, a lot of voters saying, I don't know, given the costs that are already coming to me.