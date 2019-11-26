Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump says he stands with Hong Kong protesters

World

President Donald Trump says he stands with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House that is message is “We are with them.”

Trump cited his “very good relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the U.S. was in the final stages of an important trade deal.

Congress recently passed a bill authorizing sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in human rights abuses and mandate the State Department to annually review special trade status the U.S. grants Hong Kong.

Trump says he’s asked Xi not to use the military to stamp out the protests. China warns it will retaliate against the U.S. if Trump signs the bill.

So far Trump hasn’t signed the bill.

By —

Associated Press

