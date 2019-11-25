How will Beijing respond to Hong Kong election results and leaked Uighur documents?

Amna Nawaz:

Meanwhile, in Washington, the bipartisan Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act awaits action on President Trump's desk, after easily passing both the House and Senate. The bill would impose sanctions on Hong Kong officials who abuse human rights. But the president has suggested it could also affect trade talks with China.

Let's explore the stakes in Hong Kong with Susan Shirk. She's the chair of the 21st Century China Program at the University of California, San Diego. She returned from a trip to China this week.

Susan, thank you very much for being with us.

I want to ask you about what we just saw. There's now no doubt, we heard, about where the public sentiment in Hong Kong lies.

So, from the perspective of the Hong Kong government and from the Chinese government in Beijing, how does this change the calculus for what they do next?