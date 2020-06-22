WATCH: WHO urges world leaders to unite to tackle virus

The greatest threat from the COVID-19 pandemic is not the coronavirus itself but a “lack of global solidarity” in confronting it, the World Health Organization chief warned on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited the “acceleration” of the virus’ spread by noting it only took eight days for the most recent million cases to be recorded, compared to three months for the first million.

The WHO director-general made the comments during a video conference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit.

He said people must come together to learn from the pandemic, adding it will not be defeated in “a divided world”.

Tedros’ warning against a lack of solidarity comes after both he and the WHO have faced plenty of criticism since the pandemic broke out.

US President Donald Trump has faulted the WHO for being too accepting and praising of China’s handling of the early outbreak, wedging Tedros personally in the tense political standoff between Washington and Beijing