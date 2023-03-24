Why Prince William just made a surprise visit to Poland

Prince William concluded a two-day visit to Poland on Thursday, an unannounced trip meant to underscore continued British support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russia.

William’s time in Poland, which included a tour of the Polish military base in Rzeszow, as well as meetings with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukrainian refugees, is hugely significant, said Adm. James Stavridis, who served as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander from 2009 to 2013, and “a highly symbolic representation of the Pan-European response to brutal Russian aggression.”

“In Europe, when Russian tanks roll west again after the long decades since Prague and Budapest, it rattles old ghosts. Seeing the Europeans stand so firmly together is inspirational, not only to the Ukrainians, but to Americans,” said Stavridis, author of the forthcoming book “To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision.”

While members of the British Royal family rarely engage in political matters, both King Charles and Prince William, the heir to the throne, have signaled their resolute support for troops dedicated to the preservation of democracy. King Charles welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Buckingham Palace last month, where the president made a historic address to the UK Parliament. Prince William and Princess Kate spent time with Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian first lady in October 2020.

The UK has committed nearly $3 billion in military aid to the Ukrainian government, and have been staunch supporters of NATO’s efforts to protect the eastern flank against Russian aggression in Ukraine and prevent a wider conflict spilling over into Europe.

On Wednesday, Prince William viewed military hardware, at the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defense Force military base, where U.S., British and Polish troops have been working side by side to support the Ukrainian people since Russia's brutal invasion commenced.



On Wednesday, Prince William viewed military hardware, at the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defense Force military base, where U.S., British and Polish troops have been working side by side to support the Ukrainian people since Russia’s brutal invasion commenced.

“I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you’re doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what’s going on,” William said. “You’re doing a really important job out here and defending our freedoms is really important, and everyone back home thoroughly supports you.”

The prince was met by the Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak before meeting military personnel who are also engaged in training Ukrainian soldiers.

“Our nations have strong ties,” William said upon arrival, praising the Polish nation for their humanity and support. “Through our cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened.”

Russia’s invasion has spurred the biggest refugee and humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II, with nearly 8 million Ukrainians fleeing to Europe, according to the UN. A million and a half Ukrainians are estimated to have emigrated to Poland, the country estimates.

Rzeszow is critical for European and other allies’ efforts in arming the Ukrainians, and where many armaments are funneled before reaching the frontlines of the conflict. The base is also protected by U.S. and Polish Patriot air defense missiles. Poland announced earlier this month it would arm Ukraine with MiG fighter jets, which Zelenskyy has said is crucial if Ukrainian fighters can expect to defeat Russian invaders.

Prince William’s surprise visit also included laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, has visited previously, and several stops to show his support for refugees displaced in the crisis.

The father of three to young children – Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, – William showed he has inherited his mother Princess Diana's inimitable touch connecting with the young Ukrainian children, many of whom have been separated from their parents who remain in Ukraine.



The father of three to young children – Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, – William showed he has inherited his mother Princess Diana’s inimitable touch connecting with the young Ukrainian children, many of whom have been separated from their parents who remain in Ukraine.

He ended his trip meeting with young Ukrainian refugees at the Hala Koszyki food hall. He told them: “It must be very difficult to start an entire new life in a new country. It’s amazing how resilient you are.”