Renowned Ukrainian conductor reflects on war, life as a refugee

Justin Kenny, Rhode Island PBS Weekly

Alli-Michelle Conti, Rhode Island PBS Weekly

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, an estimated 16 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes. One man and his family are rebuilding their lives in America using the universal language of music. Justin Kenny of Rhode Island PBS Weekly has the story, a collaboration with the Boston Globe, for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Justin Kenny, Rhode Island PBS Weekly

Alli-Michelle Conti, Rhode Island PBS Weekly

