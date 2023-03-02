Renowned Ukrainian conductor reflects on war, life as a refugee

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Justin Kenny, Rhode Island PBS Weekly
Justin Kenny, Rhode Island PBS Weekly
Alli-Michelle Conti, Rhode Island PBS Weekly
Alli-Michelle Conti, Rhode Island PBS Weekly
Leave your feedback
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, an estimated 16 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes. One man and his family are rebuilding their lives in America using the universal language of music. Justin Kenny of Rhode Island PBS Weekly has the story, a collaboration with the Boston Globe, for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Support Provided By:
Learn more