More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh
September 16, 2017 at 5:13 PM EDT
About 400,000 Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority group, have fled majority-Buddhist Myanmar into Bangladesh during the last month. The wave began when Myanmar's military cracked down on an armed resistance by the Rohingya minority, who have long been persecuted there. Antoni Slodkowski, Reuters' Myanmar bureau chief, joins Hari Sreenivasan.