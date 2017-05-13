  • SUBSCRIBE
Analyzing the impact of the worldwide cyber attack

May 13, 2017 at 4:58 PM EDT
Nearly 100 countries around the world worked to restore services after a massive cyber attack on Friday. The ransomware attack appeared to exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows, which was identified by the U.S. National Security Agency and later leaked to the internet. Former assistant attorney general for national security John Carlin joins Hari Sreenivasan for more on the attack.
