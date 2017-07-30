  • SUBSCRIBE
Arctic journey shows the glaring effects of climate change

July 30, 2017 at 5:04 PM EDT
A Finnish icebreaker has completed the Northwest Sea passage, which links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans across the Arctic. The trip, from Vancouver to Greenland’s capital city Nuuk, took 24 days -- a new record, in part because climate change has melted sea ice, making the journey easier. Frank Jordans, an Associated Press reporter who took the trip, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Greenland.
