225701 225703 225703 Arpaio pardon hurts GOP relations with Trump President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who aggressively pursued undocumented immigrants, exacerbated an increasingly tenuous relationship with national Republicans. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan from Santa Barbara, California, on what the latest rift means for the party and country. disabled 3004151895 tPLOD1zoQq0 225708 225706 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-texas-populous-city-handle-excessive-floods/ How Texas’ most populous city handles floods As Hurricane Harvey bears down on Texas, Houston -- the state’s most populous city, with a population of more than 2 million people -- could face 15 to 30 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. To discuss how the city is coping, Dianna Hunt, metro editor of the Houston Chronicle, joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTX3DFR7-320x196.jpg 3004152549 ttftRzREuDo 225700 225698 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/assessing-damage-hurricane-harvey-touched-ground/ Assessing damage where Hurricane Harvey touched ground Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near the city of Corpus Christi in southeastern Texas on Friday, cutting power to at least two-thirds of its 325,000 residents and damaging buildings in its path. Natalia Contreras, reporter for the Corpus Christi Caller Times, joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype to describe the scene. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTX3DFYY-320x196.jpg 3004151028 YVZ2YDoINcw 225697 225694 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/hurricane-harvey-evacuees-describe-chaos/ Hurricane Harvey evacuees describe ‘chaos’ About 130 miles inland from Corpus Christi lies Texas’ second-most populous city of San Antonio. On Saturday, after Hurricane Harvey ravaged sections of the Texas coast, residents and emergency workers were caring for a surge of evacuees from surrounding areas. NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker traveled there to speak with survivors of the storm. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTX3DDD4-320x196.jpg 3004150646 mfkSBmW5GpM