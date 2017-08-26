  • SUBSCRIBE
Arpaio pardon hurts GOP relations with Trump

August 26, 2017 at 6:09 PM EDT
President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who aggressively pursued undocumented immigrants, exacerbated an increasingly tenuous relationship with national Republicans. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan from Santa Barbara, California, on what the latest rift means for the party and country.
