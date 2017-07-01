  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

In Atlantic City, residents feel injustice of climate change

July 1, 2017 at 6:18 PM EDT
When global warming leads to coastal flooding, low-income neighborhoods can suffer some of the worst effects. One stark example is in Atlantic City, where people living in houses built on low-lying lands were left out of flood-mitigation projects that benefit their wealthy neighbors. John Upton, who reported on the disparity for Climate Central, joins Hari Sreenivasan.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT