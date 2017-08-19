Counter-protesters dwarf far-right marchers at Boston rally

HARI SREENIVASAN: Good evening and thanks for joining us.

One week after the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia a self-described free speech rally today in Boston organized by conservative activists was eclipsed by thousands of counter-protesters.

Hours before the rally in the Massachusetts capital was to start, an estimated fifteen thousand counter-protesters marched peacefully through downtown Boston. In sharp contrast with Charlottesville, today’s events in and near the historic Boston Common were largely peaceful.

More than 500 police officers were on hand — some undercover — and Commissioner William Evans greeted the counter-protesters today telling them violence would not be tolerated.

A few dozen people attended the event organized by the Boston free speech coalition, but shortly after the rally was scheduled to start..And vastly outnumbered, they left the site. Today’s organizers had publicly distanced themselves from the racist groups that gathered last week in Charlottesville. After officials declared the so-called ‘free speech rally’ over, some counter-protesters scuffled with police.There were other anti-racist events planned around the country, including in Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston.

For more on the scene today in Boston, I’m joined by WGBH senior investigative reporter Phillip Martin.