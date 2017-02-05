After court rulings, Syrian refugees board flights to U.S.
February 5, 2017 at 4:44 PM EST
Together, Syria’s immediate neighbors of Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan host the majority of Syrian refugees who have fled their war-torn homeland in the past six years. During the last 24 hours, refugees with approved visas to come to the U.S. have started boarding flights again. Reporter Jane Arraf in Jordan’s capital Amman joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype.