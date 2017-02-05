206087 206067 206067 After court rulings, Syrian refugees board flights to U.S. Together, Syria’s immediate neighbors of Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan host the majority of Syrian refugees who have fled their war-torn homeland in the past six years. During the last 24 hours, refugees with approved visas to come to the U.S. have started boarding flights again. Reporter Jane Arraf in Jordan’s capital of Amman joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype. disabled 2365949884 fZXGLCTUyRM 206076 206077 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/pennsylvania-syrians-react-immigration-ban/ Allentown Syrians divided on Trump travel ban Allentown, Pennsylvania and surrounding Lehigh County are home to around 4,200 residents of Syrian descent -- one of the largest Syrian communities in the nation. They began arriving a century ago, with dozens more pouring in after the start of the Syrian civil war. NewsHour Weekend Correspondent Megan Thompson traveled to the region to report on their views of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/IMG_9479-320x196.jpg -MQgBfCEAlA 206043 206044 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-feb-4-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode Feb. 4, 2017 On this edition for Saturday, Feb. 4, the Trump administration's ban on immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries is on hold nationwide following Friday’s restraining order by a federal court judge. Later, armed Arizona citizens are patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border because they say the government has failed to secure it. Alison Stewart anchors from New York. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2ZNHC-320x196.jpg 2365949798 c6UnGNUohvQ 206035 206036 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/reassessing-u-s-relations-ukraine/ Reassessing U.S. relations with Ukraine On President Donald Trump’s call list Saturday was Ukraine President Poroshenko. The conversation comes after a week of some of the worst fighting in the last two year between Ukrainian and pro-Russia separatist fighters killed 30 people. Alison Stewart is joined by Professor Timothy Frye, chair of the political science department at Columbia University, to talk about international relations. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2ZM3B-320x196.jpg 2365949785 PifT4TcLmtQ