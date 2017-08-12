224401 224402 224402 Criticizing Trump, McCain proposes new Afghanistan strategy This week, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain offered a new strategy for the conflict in Afghanistan. McCain called for adding to the approximately 8,400 troops deployed in Afghanistan and giving U.S. commanders greater authority. Aaron O'Connell, an associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3003738761 toskmDXPi-8 224387 224388 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/guam-alert-north-korean-threats/ Guam on alert after North Korean threats Amid escalating rhetoric this week between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles toward Guam, a small Pacific island that has been a U.S. territory since 1898. Guam is about 2,100 miles southeast of North Korea and home to more than 160,000 people. Wall Street Journal reporter Lucy Craymer joins Hari Sreenivasan from Guam. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1BAUM-e1502568427524-320x196.jpg 3003738094 K0YqBmvmovo 224329 224326 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/risch-north-korea-needs-know-whats-trumps-mind/ Risch: North Korea needs to know what’s on Trump’s mind Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss President Trump’s remarks on North Korea and the likelihood -- and potential consequences -- of a military conflict, plus Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell under attack from the White House. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS182C3-320x196.jpg 3003723020 JW5eYEPc-xs 224327 224319 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/whats-view-u-s-tensions-pyongyang/ What's the view of U.S. tensions from Pyongyang? President Trump denounced North Korea yet again Friday, affirming the U.S. and its military are ready to deal with any further provocation from Pyongyang. Despite the tensions, it was revealed that U.S. and North Korean diplomats have had back channel discussions recently. Nick Schifrin looks at the internal response and gets the North Korean perspective from Rafael Wober of Associated Press. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1B4MG-320x196.jpg 3003722670 BYGST6ovJ64