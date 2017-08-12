  • SUBSCRIBE
Criticizing Trump, McCain proposes new Afghanistan strategy

August 12, 2017 at 5:17 PM EDT
This week, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain offered a new strategy for the conflict in Afghanistan. McCain called for adding to the approximately 8,400 troops deployed in Afghanistan and giving U.S. commanders greater authority to target Taliban insurgents and Islamic State militants. Aaron O'Connell, an associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin who advised Gen. David Petraeus when he commanded U.S. troops in Afghanistan, joins Hari Sreenivasan.
