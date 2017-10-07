Could DOJ’s ‘religious freedom’ guidance give license to discriminate?

230029 230030 230030 Civil rights groups criticize ‘religious freedom’ guidance Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued legal guidance on Friday, reiterating that organizations may be exempt from following certain laws if doing so conflicts with religious belief. The guidance does not change existing law, but has been criticized by civil rights groups as a move to encourage discrimination. Josh Gerstein, a senior White House reporter for POLITICO, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3005459118 tz2t-EvP26s true 229943 229938 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/shields-brooks-las-vegas-tragedy-trump-tillerson-tensions/ Shields and Brooks on Las Vegas tragedy Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week’s news, including the horrific massacre at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas and national debate about access to guns, plus seeming tensions between President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the consequences for American diplomacy. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/shieldsbrooks-2-320x196.jpg 3005443496 285m2146AzA 229936 229926 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/keeping-promise-conservatives-trump-administration-guts-obamacares-contraceptive-mandate/ Trump administration guts Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate New rules from the Trump administration on contraception coverage could affect hundreds of thousands for whom the cost of birth control would go from free to full retail cost, potentially putting it out of reach for many low-income women. The change allows most employers to be exempted from providing birth control coverage, an issue that has been a hot topic in court. Lisa Desjardins reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/120224666-320x196.jpg 3005439565 54rZOi_-zJo 229838 229833 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/deadlines-program-lapses-pressing-issues-facing-congress-right-now/ The pressing issues topping Congress’ to-do list Lawmakers are facing a whirlwind of issues this month, including efforts to codify DACA into law, a funding renewal for the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the 2018 budget resolution that will be critical for the GOP’s tax reform proposal. Lisa Desjardins sits down with John Yang to break down what’s happening on the Hill. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1F094-320x196.jpg 3005394515 7SPZ9QT-89I