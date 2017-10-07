  • SUBSCRIBE
Could DOJ’s ‘religious freedom’ guidance give license to discriminate?

October 7, 2017 at 4:55 PM EDT
Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued legal guidance on Friday, reiterating that organizations may be exempt from following certain laws if doing so conflicts with their religious belief. The guidance, which does not change existing law, has been criticized by civil rights groups as a move to encourage discrimination against LGBTQ people and other groups. Josh Gerstein, a senior White House reporter for POLITICO, joins Hari Sreenivasan with more.
